Registration open for 2024 PGA Championship tickets in Louisville

FILE: Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
FILE: Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2024 PGA Championship will be taking place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, and spectators can now register for tickets.

The championship is scheduled to take place from May 13 through May 19, 2024, according to a release.

This will be the seventh PGA of America spectator event hosted at the golf club, with three PGA Championships, two KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships and the 2008 Ryder Cup.

“It’s again time to celebrate Major Championship golf at one of golf’s storied venues, Valhalla Golf Club,” Ryan Ogle, championship director for the 106th PGA Championship said in a release. “Anticipation for the return of professional golf to Louisville is high and we expect tickets to move quickly. We encourage anyone wanting to witness the excitement in person to register for tickets before time runs out.”

Tickets will be sold exclusively through the PGA’s free registration process. Interested guests are asked to provide their name, email address and mailing address.

Spectators are able to hold their place in line once registered for an opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Volunteer registration will also open on April 17. For more information on volunteer positions, click or tap here.

For more information and to register for tickets, click or tap here.

