Street racing crackdown impounds several cars

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a night full of street racers taking over parts of Louisville, Louisville Metro Police cracked down, WAVE Troubleshooters confirmed.

One driver was arrested after hitting the officer’s car and driving towards oncoming traffic in an attempt to flee, police said. LMPD’s helicopter followed the vehicle which had turned its lights off in an effort to avoid detection.

The driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour, according to his citation.

The car was followed by the air unit on I-71, I-264, Bardstown Road and a number of back roads until reaching a home in Destiny Cove. That’s when police on the ground saw Frank and a female get out of the car and try to hide it.

Frank told them he was scared of being caught, arrested and getting his car confiscated by police as other street racers had warned was happening, the citation said.

His friends were right.

LMPD towed five vehicles that night, issued 14 citations and seized a gun, they confirmed.

Police sources reached out to WAVE Troubleshooters, describing the mayhem and danger to the public.

More than 100 street racers they said were driving all over parts of town including River Road near Waterfront Park, Portland and West Main.

LMPD said the crackdown was part of a street-racing detail tasked with enforcing a city ordinance that has now been re-instated after being taken off the books for three weeks because of an issue with the language used.

Street racing has been a continuing problem for a city short staffed of officers.

Sources said the new ordinance allowing to impound racers’ cars has been a big help.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

