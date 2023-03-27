Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Woman killed in overnight west Louisville shooting identified

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who died in one of the two overnight shootings that occurred in west Louisville has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 25-year-old Shironda Harrison died in the 2700 block of West Madison Street from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death is being ruled a homicide.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the reported shooting West Madison Street on Sunday at about 11:15 p.m. They had found an adult male and adult female who had been shot. Harrison died at the scene and the man, who’s identity has not been released, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

Officers had previously been called to the 1300 block of West Broadway at about 10:15 p.m. However, the victim was already gone and had been driven to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

There have been no suspects known at this time.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is working to get more information on both of the shootings. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

