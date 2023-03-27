Vehicle crashes into Owensboro shelter, drives off

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A shelter in Owensboro says a vehicle hit their building over the weekend, and drove off.

My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s shelter posted pictures of the crash on social media.

They say it happened some time Saturday night.

The shelter says this incident will not stop them from opening or serving people in need.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter and Owensboro police.

