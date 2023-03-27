Contact Troubleshooters
Vehicle crashes into Owensboro shelter, drives off(My Sister's Keeper Women and Children's Shelter)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A shelter in Owensboro says a vehicle hit their building over the weekend, and drove off.

My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s shelter posted pictures of the crash on social media.

They say it happened some time Saturday night.

The shelter says this incident will not stop them from opening or serving people in need.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter and Owensboro police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

