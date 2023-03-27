Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vehicular homicide bill ‘Lily’s Law’ signed by Gov. Beshear

Zoe Fairfield stood at a lectern at the Kentucky Capitol for the signing of Lily's Law, named...
Zoe Fairfield stood at a lectern at the Kentucky Capitol for the signing of Lily's Law, named after Zoe's sister who died in a DUI crash.(WLEX)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - After the tragic death of her sister in a DUI crash, Zoe Fairfield can say she kept her promise.

“I hope that it can help save somebody that doesn’t really need to die,” Zoe said in an exclusive WAVE Troubleshooter investigation in 2021.

Now, fast forward to Monday.

Zoe stood at a lectern at the Kentucky Capitol for the signing of House Bill 262, also known as Lily’s Law.

PREVIOUS STORIES
DUI now suspected of causing crash that killed Oldham County teen
Woman indicted on murder charge after Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old arrested
Lily’s Law, toughening Kentucky’s DUI laws, heads to House floor
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws
Family of teen killed in Oldham County crash fights to change Kentucky DUI law
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
Teen killed in Oldham County crash

“Being here today I feel like I can really honor her,” Zoe said of Lily. “And it makes me feel a lot better about losing that part of her.”

Lily was 16 years old when she died in November 2021, when Theresa Devine slammed her car into their car in Oldham County. Zoe was driving her sister to school at the time.

Lily died instantly, while Zoe broke her back.

Police said Devine was driving while high on opioids.

WAVE Troubleshooters uncovered that Devine had been arrested for driving severely impaired just three days before the crash that killed Lily.

Investigation showed that despite the detailed DUI report by the officer with a number of supporting details and 13 prior arrests Devine was able to walk away with no bond and not seeing a judge.

Zoe, her father, Mark, and their attorney, Danielle Blandford lobbied for change. The new bill, sponsored by three Republicans with a bi-partisan passing, makes killing someone while driving impaired, an automatic vehicular homicide charge. It also raises the amount of time a person must be held in jail for a DUI arrest to six hours.

“This is a first step,” Mark Fairfield, Zoe’s father said. “I think we want to protect our kids and I think you all are going to help us do that.”

The change got a personal thank you from Governor Andy Beshear.

“Your actions, your willingness to come forward and share your story and your trauma not only protect kids all across Kentucky that will be on the roads, it will protect my kids,” Beshear said. “For that, I’m really grateful.”

In that interview a year and a half ago, Zoe was asked what her sister would think of her mission to change the laws.

Her answer, undoubtable now.

“I just know that she would say that she’s proud,” Zoe said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victims in Shawnee neighborhood double homicide
Bellarmine University phasing out majors to meet workforce needs
UPDATE: Woman killed in overnight west Louisville shooting identified
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

Jeff City Boxing receives $25,000 donation during Air Max Day celebration
Jeff City Boxing receives $25,000 donation during Air Max Day celebration
A celebration of comic books, anime, pop culture and more is heading to Louisville this April.
LouisvilleCon convention for comic books, pop culture coming in April
Jeff City Boxing receives $25,000 donation during Air Max Day celebration
Jeff City Boxing receives $25,000 donation during Air Max Day celebration
Deliveries of restaurant food and supplies by Sysco in Louisville have been hit by a drivers...
New disruptions for restaurants as Sysco delivery drivers in Louisville go on strike