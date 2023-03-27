WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are participating in Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky’s annual kick-off of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Gov. Beshear will sign a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Kentucky and sign several recently passed bills to protect kids throughout the state.

There will be remarks followed by the planting of pinwheels in the Capitol’s English garden. Watch the remarks below on the WAVE Now livestream:

