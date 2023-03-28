15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was shot and killed outside a Taco Bell on West Broadway on Monday evening has been identified.

Jaquan Slaughter, 15, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. His manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West Broadway around 8:30 p.m. on Monday on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a teenager, later identified as Slaughter, shot in the Taco Bell parking lot. Ellis said Slaughter died at the scene before EMS could take him to the hospital.

Further investigation revealed an adult man had taken himself to the hospital around 10 p.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound. Officials said this man had also been shot at 28th and Broadway earlier that night.

According to a statement from LMPD Major Scheu, investigators aren’t sure if a crash near the scene of the shooting is related or not.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

