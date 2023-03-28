Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Delays expected on Bluegrass Parkway near Boston/New Haven exit after fatal crash

WAVE News Traffic Alert
WAVE News Traffic Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Nelson County

The crash involving a semitruck happened on the Bluegrass Parkway at mile marker 12 near the Boston/New Haven exit.

Crews are there working to clean up the scene and drivers should avoid the area since delays are expected, according to Kentucky State Police Post 4.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
UPDATE: Woman killed in overnight west Louisville shooting identified
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

Traffic cones generic.
I-65 lane closures scheduled for Jefferson County on Monday
ISP investigating fatal I-65 crash in Clark County
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Traffic alerts reported for WAVE Country commuters
I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified