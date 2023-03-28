Delays expected on Bluegrass Parkway near Boston/New Haven exit after fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Nelson County

The crash involving a semitruck happened on the Bluegrass Parkway at mile marker 12 near the Boston/New Haven exit.

Crews are there working to clean up the scene and drivers should avoid the area since delays are expected, according to Kentucky State Police Post 4.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.