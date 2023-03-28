FORECAST: Getting cold tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Frost/freeze potential Wednesday and Thursday mornings

Stormy Friday/Friday night

Windy setup Friday into early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon depending on your exact location. There is a small window for a brief shower with temperatures generally in the 50s.

Skies clear tonight as temperatures fall to near or even below the freezing mark; a frost and freeze are likely.

We’ll start off strong with some chilly sunshine early Wednesday with some increase in clouds later in the afternoon hours. Much of the day will be spent in the 50s.

Another night where frost and perhaps a light freeze will take place. Lows will generally be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday will feature the best weather of the week in terms of sunshine and warmer air. Enjoy it, the weather turns active once again Friday into Saturday with rain, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest!

