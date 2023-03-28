Contact Troubleshooters
Govs. Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in remembrance of Nashville victims

On Monday, three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at The Covenant...
On Monday, three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky and Indiana’s governors have ordered flags at half-staff through Friday to remember the six victims killed in a Nashville school shooting on Monday.

The order was issued in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, directing all flags at state office buildings to be lowered until sunset on Friday.

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in on the tribute.

On Monday, three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was killed by responding officers inside the school’s lobby area around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect had possible planning for the attack, including a manifesto, a map of the school and other writings that pertain to the date.

The three 9-year-old victims were later identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, while the three adult victims were identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Mike Hill.

Police said there were no other shooting victims in the incident, but one officer was injured by broken glass.

