ISP: Unidentified man killed in Clark County crash

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unidentified has died after a crash in Clark County early Monday morning.

According to Indiana State Police Versailles District, investigation shows that shortly after midnight a car sustained a deflated tire while traveling southbound on I-65. This car was being driven by Tee’untra Moore, 31.

The car continued southbound while driving below the speed limit with their hazard lights on. The car was then hit from behind by a Honda Civic driven that the unidentified man was driving.

Moore’s car left the west side of the road and came to a stop. The Honda Civic entered the median and came to stop partially in the left lane of I-65 South.

The unidentified man got out of the Honda Civic and was standing next to it. The man and the car was hit by a Cadillac Escalade that was being driven by Martin Rodriguez, 56.

The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries after the second crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Moore and Rodriguez both had several passengers in their vehicles. Some of the passengers in both cars received non-life threatening injuries.

ISP said that toxicology results are pending although drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crashes.

The deceased man was the only occupant in the Honda Civic.

Information found in the car indicate that he may have been 26-years-old with previous connections to the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information on his possible identity is urged to call Trooper Tate Rohlfing at the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post, at (812)246-5424.

