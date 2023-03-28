Kentuckiana McDonald’s looking to hire 500 employees as summer nears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local McDonald’s franchises are looking to hire 500 new employees as summer approaches.

The job offers on-the-job training, schedule flexibility, and benefits. Eligible restaurant employees can also earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors, a release said.

This year, McDonald’s announced a new perk that allows employees access to discounted McDonald’s food at any participating McDonald’s in the country, anytime.

“As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in being a part of the communities we serve, and we are grateful to be able to offer our employees all the opportunities that are available at McDonald’s,” local McDonald’s owner/operator Emily Kasselmann said. “We also know how important it is for employees to like where they work, and we can’t wait to welcome more employees into our teams this spring.”

For more information, click or tap here. Jobseekers can also text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

