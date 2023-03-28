Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Teen shot to death outside Taco Bell on West Broadway

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was shot and killed outside a Taco Bell on West Broadway Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West Broadway around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a teenager shot in the Taco Bell parking lot. Ellis said the victim died at the scene before EMS could take him to the hospital.

LMPD Major Scheu said in a statement, investigators aren’t sure if a crash near the scene of the shooting is related or not.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

