Louisville Bats hosts first practice of 2023 season on Wednesday

The Louisville Bats welcomed fans back into Louisville Slugger Field after more than a year.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Louisville Bats only days away from the start of the 2023 baseball season, the team is inviting the public to join its first practice on Wednesday.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field, according to a Louisville Bats spokesperson.

Louisville Bats first game is against Nashville at First Horizon Park, while the Bats’ first home game is scheduled on April 4 against Indianapolis.

Single game tickets for this season are now available, with tickets beginning as low as $9.

For more information, click or tap here.

