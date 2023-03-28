Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville civil rights activist Mattie Jones celebrates 90th birthday

Mattie Jones helped organize voter registration efforts and boycotts in Mississippi during the...
Mattie Jones helped organize voter registration efforts and boycotts in Mississippi during the civil rights movement and marched in Selma alongside Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A civil rights activist from Louisville celebrated her 90th birthday on Tuesday.

Mattie Jones helped organize voter registration efforts and boycotts in Mississippi during the civil rights movement and marched in Selma alongside Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King.

On Tuesday, the community helped celebrate Jones birthday by driving by her home, honking and waving.

Jones said she hopes her actions inspire a new generation of younger people.

“I hope that for 90 years and I hope that I can put a plus on there,” Jones said. “That my footsteps can be stepped in to let the young folk know that freedom justice and equality for all is a constant struggle.”

In 2020, Jones was presented with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award. She is also in the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Hall of Fame.

