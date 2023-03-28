Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville libraries offering more than 100 programs for youth over Spring Break

LFPL Main Library
LFPL Main Library
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library is offering a number of free programs and activities for children and teens throughout Spring Break.

Starting Friday, LFPL said it is offering more than 100 free programs and activities for kids of all ages, according to a release.

The library said it is offering a number of hands-on learning programs including interactive storytimes, scavenger hunts and STEAM activities.

Older kids will also be able to participate in open hours for Maker Labs, book and writing clubs and board and video game meetups.

Thousands of books and digital books are also offered to anyone with a free library card.

Spring Break programs at the library run from March 31 through April 8.

For more information, click or tap here.

