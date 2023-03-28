Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man wins ‘Derby Burger Challenge’ for second time

Brian Capps is the 2023 Derby Burger Champion. Courtesy: Kentucky Derby Festival
Brian Capps is the 2023 Derby Burger Champion. Courtesy: Kentucky Derby Festival(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Derby Burger Champion has been announced, and this is his second time winning.

Brian Capps of Louisville won with his recipe for his “THE G.O.A.T.” burger in the 11th annual “Derby Burger Challenge,” according to a release from the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The cook-off was held on Tuesday between the finalists at the Kroger in Middletown.

“I wanted to try something harder for this competition and really challenge myself,” Capps said about his favorite food to cook. “I was trying to create flavors from a cheese board and wanted those flavors on a burger.”

There were dozens of original recipes submitted for this year’s culinary competition. More than 20,000 burger fans voted online to help pick the top four finalists.

At the final cook-off, a panel of judges determined the overall winner based on points accumulated for taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.

The finalists below:

  • 1st Place - Brian Capps of Louisville with the “THE G.O.A.T.” burger
  • 2nd Place - Daniel Dunn of Union, Kentucky, with Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger w/ Spicy Sauce
  • 3rd Place - Ira Mowman of Louisville with the 80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger
  • 4th Place - Melissa Thompson of Brandenburg, Kentucky, with Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger.

The winning Derby Burger recipe will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront and inside Kroger stores.

Capps also receives a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville and two VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille. He’s also getting a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, a grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council and a year’s supply of Dan-O’s Seasoning.

For more on the Derby Burger Challenge and past winners, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
UPDATE: Woman killed in overnight west Louisville shooting identified

Latest News

LFPL Main Library
Louisville libraries offering more than 100 programs for youth over Spring Break
Mayor Greenberg, community leaders speak on gun violence prevention
People can share brunch with their four-legged friends starting in April.
Pet-friendly Bark & Brunch returns to Waterfront Park
Christen Allen Wright, 38 of Phoenix, Arizona.
Arizona fugitive who faked his own death to escape police caught in Southern Indiana