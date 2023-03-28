Louisville man wins ‘Derby Burger Challenge’ for second time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Derby Burger Champion has been announced, and this is his second time winning.

Brian Capps of Louisville won with his recipe for his “THE G.O.A.T.” burger in the 11th annual “Derby Burger Challenge,” according to a release from the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The cook-off was held on Tuesday between the finalists at the Kroger in Middletown.

“I wanted to try something harder for this competition and really challenge myself,” Capps said about his favorite food to cook. “I was trying to create flavors from a cheese board and wanted those flavors on a burger.”

There were dozens of original recipes submitted for this year’s culinary competition. More than 20,000 burger fans voted online to help pick the top four finalists.

At the final cook-off, a panel of judges determined the overall winner based on points accumulated for taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation.

The finalists below:

1st Place - Brian Capps of Louisville with the “THE G.O.A.T.” burger

2nd Place - Daniel Dunn of Union, Kentucky, with Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger w/ Spicy Sauce

3rd Place - Ira Mowman of Louisville with the 80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger

4th Place - Melissa Thompson of Brandenburg, Kentucky, with Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger.

The winning Derby Burger recipe will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront and inside Kroger stores.

Capps also receives a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville and two VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille. He’s also getting a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, a grilling prize package from Kentucky Beef Council and a year’s supply of Dan-O’s Seasoning.

