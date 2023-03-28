Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Greenberg, community leaders speak on gun violence prevention

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and leaders in the community spoke on Tuesday about gun violence prevention.

This was part of the two-day conference being held by the Louisville Alliance for Sustainable Gun Violence Reduction.

Research on gun violence prevention was discussed during the conference.

Watch the conference below:

