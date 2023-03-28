Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor highlights clean air rebates for low-emission lawn equipment

Lawn Care for Cleaner Air was created back in 2003 and has issued over 12,000 total rebates.
Lawn Care for Cleaner Air was created back in 2003 and has issued over 12,000 total rebates.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg joined Air Pollution Control District leaders to celebrate the 20th year of the Lawn Care for Cleaner Air rebate program.

The program incentivizes residents who purchase low-emission lawn equipment by offering rebates to residents and businesses. The rebates grow for anyone who also recycles old gas-powered equipment.

Lawn Care for Cleaner Air was created back in 2003 and has issued over 12,000 total rebates, according to a release, also keeping nearly five million pounds of pollution from Louisville’s air.

“If you are looking to make a positive environmental impact, switching to electric lawn equipment is an excellent place to start,” Rachael Hamilton, Director of Air Pollution Control District said. “It is an affordable investment that has a meaningful impact on harmful emissions.”

On Tuesday, Greenberg awarded YouthBuild Louisville with a package of electric lawn equipment through the Lawn Care for Cleaner Air program’s Community Equipment Grant.

YouthBuild Louisville, a nonprofit organization that provides education and job training opportunities to young adults from ages 18-24, said the equipment will be used by the Urban Conservation Corps to learn green job skills through community service.

“An appreciation for nature and human health being supported by natural spaces, arboriculture, and clean air is at our core,” Lynn Rippy, President & CEO of YouthBuild Louisville said in a release. “APCD’s Lawn Care for Cleaner Air Community Equipment Grant will allow us to more safely care for our campus without injuring the air.”

More information on the rebate program can be found on the APCD website.

