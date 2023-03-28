Contact Troubleshooters
Missing Colorado teenager found safe in southern Indiana

On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing by her parents.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Colorado back in February was found safe in southern Indiana more than a month later, officials confirm.

Lia Conace was last seen out of Colorado Springs on Feb. 17 and had ties to a non-family acquaintance in Jefferson County, Indiana, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Benjamin Flint.

Indiana officials were told to be on the lookout for the teenager two days later and a joint investigation with the Colorado Springs Police Department began.

On March 27, deputies received additional information and began searching in the area of Hanover, where Lia and her acquaintance were found.

Police said the two juveniles were found on Carmel Road near West State Road 56, and when law enforcement showed up, the two attempted to hide within the woodline.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Kuno and his handler, Chief Deputy Pickel, searched the wooded area and found the two juveniles within the woods.

The missing teenager is being held until officials from Colorado take custody, according to officials.

