Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Moore High School increases security after anonymous threats target students

Marion C. Moore High School is a Jefferson County Public School located in Louisville's...
Marion C. Moore High School is a Jefferson County Public School located in Louisville's Highview neighborhood.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Marion C. Moore High School has elevated its security after anonymous threats were made targeting students.

Principal Traci Hunt said in a letter that the school received an anonymous report on Tuesday through the JCPS Crimes and Threats Hotline that threatened specific students.

Guardians of all the students named in the threat have been in contact with the school.

To ensure the safety of students, Louisville Metro officers and JCPS police will be at the high school for the remainder of the week.

The letter said “hallway movement” will also be limited.

Police are investigating the threat to determine its credibility and who is responsible for making it.

Students are encouraged to immediately tell an adult if they see, hear, or read anything that concerns the safety of them or other students and staff.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
UPDATE: Woman killed in overnight west Louisville shooting identified

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
The Citywide Violence Reduction Summit is Tuesday and Wednesday in downtown Louisville.
Citywide Violence Reduction Summit underway in Louisville
The year 2022 continued a four-year trend of rising Louisville Metro fatalities, but 2023...
Plans to eliminate traffic fatalities in Louisville ‘just getting started’
A groundbreaking ceremony for Oldham County’s new courthouse took place on Tuesday at the...
Officials attend groundbreaking ceremony for new Oldham County judicial center