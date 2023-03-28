Moore High School increases security after anonymous threats target students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Marion C. Moore High School has elevated its security after anonymous threats were made targeting students.

Principal Traci Hunt said in a letter that the school received an anonymous report on Tuesday through the JCPS Crimes and Threats Hotline that threatened specific students.

Guardians of all the students named in the threat have been in contact with the school.

To ensure the safety of students, Louisville Metro officers and JCPS police will be at the high school for the remainder of the week.

The letter said “hallway movement” will also be limited.

Police are investigating the threat to determine its credibility and who is responsible for making it.

Students are encouraged to immediately tell an adult if they see, hear, or read anything that concerns the safety of them or other students and staff.

