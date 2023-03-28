Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed six students were disciplined after fighting their school bus driver.

The students were from Iroquois High School, where the incident took place.

A JCPS spokesperson said to her knowledge, none of the students had been criminally cited. No other details were provided.

In a video of the incident, a group of students are seen huddled around the bus driver. One student is arguing with the driver before the hitting and punching begins.

At one point, the bus driver walks toward the front door of the bus, but the group of students start hitting him once again, preventing him from leaving.

Another adult who appears to be a JCPS employee is heard yelling at the students to let the bus driver go before prying him away.

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.

There is cell phone video of the incident which JCPS addressed Tuesday and was being shared on social media.

