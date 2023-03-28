Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officers who stopped Nashville school shooter to be honored by Uvalde Foundation

“These officers did what they failed to do in Uvalde.”
Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Police officers who stepped into action Monday morning to stop the suspect opening fire inside a Nashville private school are being awarded for their bravery.

The founder of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, formed in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, appeared in Nashville Tuesday to recognize responding law enforcement officers for what foundation President Michael Stevens referred to as, “textbook, yet heroic action by officers to save students.”

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran, were among several officers who did not hesitate and went inside the Covenant School to thwart the threat.

The foundation will be awarding each officer a medal of honor.

“These officers did what they failed to do in Uvalde,” foundation founder Daniel Chapin said in a media release. “These officers did what they failed to do in Columbine. From the moment they arrived on scene, officers wasted no time … they executed perfectly within 14 minutes.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
McAlpine Locks and Dam
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
Southern Indiana man identified after being pulled from body of water

Latest News

StormTALK! 3/29
The Okolona Fire Protection District was dispatched to the Roosters location on Preston Highway...
Preston Hwy Roosters reopens after fire damages restaurant
FORECAST: Sunny, calm weather midweek; Watching Friday storms
Congressman Tim Burchett
‘Not a whole lot we can do’: East TN congressman says gun laws won’t stop school shootings
Damage to Richmond pawn shop.
Richmond pawn shop damaged in suspected robbery