Officials attend groundbreaking ceremony for new Oldham County judicial center

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony for Oldham County’s new courthouse took place on Tuesday at the courthouse square in LaGrange.

Back in 2018, the Kentucky General Assembly authorized a project to build the new judicial center and approved funding two years later.

The original courthouse that was built in the 19th century was moved 60 feet from its original location last May. It will now sit next to the new judicial center location at 100 West Main Street.

Many Oldham County residents haven’t realized the original building was unable to be updated after growing safety concerns and structural risks.

“The courthouse is the most important public building in any county,” Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele said. “The ground here that we’re standing on is the heart of our community, it has been in the past and it will be in the future. Today marks the first step to deliver a facility that will address the judicial, the workspace, and security needs in the 21st century and beyond.”

The new location will support the latest data, video and networking technology and will provide the highest level of Kentucky court security with a single-point entry and security personnel.

Construction for the new two-story judicial center is set to be completed by Nov. 2025.

