Pet-friendly Bark & Brunch returns to Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People can share brunch with their four-legged friends starting in April as the Kentucky Humane Society and Waterfront Park is bringing back Bark & Brunch by the Bridge.

The event is a monthly experience on the Big Four Lawn where guests and their dogs can enjoy food trucks, vendors, live music and more, according to a release.

This year’s Bark & Brunch events are scheduled to take place on April 16, May 21, June 25, July 16 and August 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kentucky Humane Society said the organization will be on-site with puppies, swag and other merchandise that animal lovers are sure to enjoy.

“Louisvillians love animals and brunch, so Bark & Brunch by the Bridge is a perfect way to enjoy both at our beautiful Waterfront Park,” Alisa Gray, President & CEO of KHS said in a release. “We are so grateful to partner with Waterfront Park for the second year on such a fun and popular event that supports the animals in our community.”

All dogs who are up-to-date on vaccinations are welcome to participate. Dogs must remain leashed at all times for safety.

For more information on the Kentucky Humane Society, click or tap here.

