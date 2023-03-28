Plans to eliminate traffic fatalities in Louisville ‘just getting started’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Louisville embraced the lofty goal of zero traffic deaths by the year 2050. But year one of the initiative called Vision Zero ended with little progress and even less funding.

“Currently, we do not have a dedicated funding stream to routinely make these sorts of safety improvements that are necessary to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries,” said Claire Yates, Metro Public Works transportation planner. “However, we are looking to change that by requesting local funding.”

The 2022 Vision Zero report revealed out of eight traffic corridors targeted for safety improvement projects, only two were done. Out of 30 intersections targeted, only four were done.

Meanwhile, 2022 continued a four-year trend of rising metro fatalities. But 2023 brings hope of improvement with $21 million in federal grants to be spent on 10 Metro safety projects. Vision Zero is also asking the city for $300,000 in the next Louisville Metro budget.

“We’re just getting started,” Yates said. “And to be effective, transportation safety requires a sustained investment every single year. It requires a desire by city leadership, as well as the general public. And it requires the necessary staff and other resources to achieve that goal.”

