Southern Indiana man identified after being pulled from body of water

(Seymour Police Department)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of a man pulled from a body of water in southern Indiana.

Seymour police officers were called to an area below the Burkart Boulevard overpass on Friday. They found someone who was walking to work had pulled the man from the water.

Investigators then started to conduct interviews and collect evidence.

The man was identified as Wayne R. Gribbions, 37, of North Vernon, Indiana, according to the Seymour Police Department.

A forensic autopsy was performed on Tuesday and the cause of death is pending as toxicology results are not available yet.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

