Vocalists need for annual Clarksville Independence Day Concert

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville leaders are searching for vocalists ahead of the Independence Day concert in July.

The free concert will be held Sunday, July 2 at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 3 p.m.

Clarksville District 2 Councilman John Gilkey said residents don’t need to be experienced singers to participate in the event, and that all talent levels are welcome.

Rehearsals will be held each Sunday at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s beginning on May 21.

There will be no rehearsals held on Memorial Day weekend or Father’s Day weekend.

Anyone interested in participating or getting more information can email Councilman Gilkey.

