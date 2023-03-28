Contact Troubleshooters
Vocalists need for annual Clarksville Independence Day Concert

By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville leaders are searching for vocalists ahead of the Independence Day concert in July.

The free concert will be held Sunday, July 2 at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 3 p.m.

Clarksville District 2 Councilman John Gilkey said residents don’t need to be experienced singers to participate in the event, and that all talent levels are welcome.

Rehearsals will be held each Sunday at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony’s beginning on May 21.

There will be no rehearsals held on Memorial Day weekend or Father’s Day weekend.

Anyone interested in participating or getting more information can email Councilman Gilkey by clicking or tapping here.

