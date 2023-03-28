Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Greenberg speaking on gun violence prevention

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg will be speaking on Tuesday about gun violence prevention.

This is for the two-day conference being held by the Louisville Alliance for Sustainable Gun Violence Reduction.

Mayor Greenberg is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. Watch the remarks on the WAVE Now livestream below when it begins:

