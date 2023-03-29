Cat returns home after voyage inside recliner

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A feline friend has made it back home following an unusual adventure.

After spending the majority of the month of March without her cat Inky, Randi McGlone is playing catch-up with giving her pet affection.

McGlone had gotten a new recliner at her home in Ashland but decided it wasn’t exactly what she wanted. So, on March 1, she had it picked up and delivered back to a furniture warehouse.

After the delivery crew left her home, McGlone realized Inky was nowhere to be found.

“She was basically trapped inside the chair,” she said. “It was very upsetting to me. She’s like an emotional support pet.”

McGlone says she got a call from Big Sandy Superstore near Wheelersburg, Ohio, telling her as they hauled the recliner out of the truck, the cat popped out of the chair and darted through their warehouse.

She says she went to the warehouse on three separate occasions and searched with no luck.

“I didn’t think I’d ever see her again,” McGlone said.

Finally, nearly three weeks after the kitty’s voyage, McGlone says she was notified they’d managed to catch Inky at the facility, and McGlone went and picked her up.

“I’m just tickled to death she’s home, and emotionally, I feel complete now,” she said.

McGlone says this wasn’t Inky’s first close call. She’d been in a fire when she was a kitten and suffered burns.

When asked how many of her nine lives Inky has left, McGlone laughed, “She doesn’t have any left. I don’t know, though. She has the will to make it.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.