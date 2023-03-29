Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family grieves woman electrocuted helping neighbors escape house fire

By Zoe Chipalla and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Family members of an Illinois woman are trying to wrap their minds around her sudden death after they say she came in contact with a live power line while helping her neighbors escape a house fire.

“It hurts. It hurts a lot. And I don’t think you understand the totality of it,” Pete Rosa said.

WIFR reports these are difficult words for Rosa, as he struggles to grasp the death of his family member, 32-year-old Marley McFarland.

“Marley and I had a connection because we both served in the military,” Rosa said, “and in the military, one of the first things you learn is sacrifice.”

Family says that’s exactly what McFarland did Saturday morning, as she ran outside her home in Byron, Illinois, to help her neighbors escape a house fire.

“She did it not knowing it would be one of the last things she ever did,” Rosa said.

Rosa says McFarland came in contact with a live power line, shocking her to death. First responders suspect a recent snowstorm knocked down the wire.

McFarland was the mother of five children, including a baby born just a few months ago. She also leaves behind a boyfriend and former husband, who now must navigate the role of a single father.

“In a situation like this, you focus on one step at a time, so you’re not overwhelmed,” Rosa said. “It’s easy to close your eyes and look five years into the future and be crushed by the weight of the decisions you’ll have to make.”

But Rosa says his family is also overwhelmed by the support and generosity of community members, who, with every minute that passes, step up in remarkable ways to help loved ones as they face their lives without McFarland.

“They’re still a family,” Rosa said, “albeit, without one of the most important pieces, and that’s mom.”

Rosa and his wife created a GoFundMe page to help McFarland’s boyfriend, former husband and her kids.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
McAlpine Locks and Dam
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Missing Colorado teenager found safe in southern Indiana

Latest News

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed that two officers were shot while answering...
1 officer dead, another injured in standoff with suspect in Ala.
A staffer for Sen. Rand Paul was hospitalized after police say he was attacked by a man who had...
Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release
FILE - Samuel Bankman-Fried departs Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 9, 2023, in New...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38