Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate

Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working on a vehicle fire on Tuesday.(Jasmine Lotts | KWTX)
By KWTX staff, Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating a crash that killed a firefighter and injured two troopers.

KWTX reports a volunteer firefighter was killed on Tuesday after the crash occurred on Interstate 35. He was identified as 60-year-old Edward Hykel.

Texas officials said the 60-year-old worked as a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and in the Public Works Department.

“He was a valuable asset to the city of West and was a great employee,” West Mayor Tommy Muska said. “I can’t say enough about his attitude about work and life. He just had a get-it-done attitude.”

Authorities said troopers were providing traffic control along with firefighters from the West Fire Department, who were working a vehicle fire, on the interstate near mile marker 354 Tuesday afternoon.

However, a driver of a tractor-trailer disregarded the traffic control devices and struck the fire truck and two patrol units on the highway, officials said.

Hykel was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the two troopers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials gave no immediate word if the truck driver was arrested in connection with the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
UPDATE: Woman killed in overnight west Louisville shooting identified

Latest News

Troubleshooters: Double billed tolls through RiverLink
Troubleshooters: Double billed tolls through RiverLink
The Citywide Violence Reduction Summit is Tuesday and Wednesday in downtown Louisville.
Citywide Violence Reduction Summit underway in Louisville
Plans to eliminate traffic fatalities in Louisville ‘just getting started’
Plans to eliminate traffic fatalities in Louisville ‘just getting started’
The barge is partially submerged.
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims