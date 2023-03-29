Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, calm weather midweek; Watching Friday storms

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 28, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Frost/freeze potential Thursday morning
  • Stormy Friday/Friday Night
  • Windy setup Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, with highs near 60°. A few clouds will drift through the region during the afternoon hours. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s once again; a frost and freeze are likely.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer; look for highs tomorrow in the 60s. Clouds increase Thursday evening; shower chances ramp up after midnight.

A WAVE Weather ALERT DAY has been issued for Friday due to the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. The greatest severe threat looks to be Friday night into early Saturday morning. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest!

