Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hundreds of people gather in Frankfort to protest Senate Bill 150

Hundreds of people, including kids and adults came from across the state to rally in Frankfort...
Hundreds of people, including kids and adults came from across the state to rally in Frankfort Wednesday against what they say is anti-transgender legislation.(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are back at work as they prepare to wrap up the 2023 General Assembly session.

Several bills are still pending and legislators are expected to vote to override several of Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoes. One of those is Senate Bill 150. It is a bill that proponents say is needed to protect kids, but the opposition was very vocal in Frankfort on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people, including kids and adults came from across the state to rally against what they say is anti-transgender legislation. Many wore multiple colors, while some dressed up in costumes or in drag.

People said the bill and other ones like it will hurt kids and could even increase suicide rates.

One of the pieces of legislation they are most upset about is the bill they say will overrule parents’ rights and deny them medically supported health care.

Specifically, the bill language states it will prohibit sex change procedures for kids. It will also not allow the mandated use of pronouns.

Supporters say the legislation is overwhelmingly supported by Kentuckians and ensures parents are not kept in the dark.

The House could also take up Senate Bill 115, which passed that chamber. It would ban drag performances anywhere where children are present.

Lawmakers will meet Wednesday and Thursday but must adjourn by midnight Friday according to the Kentucky Constitution.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
McAlpine Locks and Dam
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
Southern Indiana man identified after being pulled from body of water

Latest News

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport says the number of people departing from the...
Spring break travel expected to set new record
Richard E. Doneghy, 26, of Louisville, is facing multiple charges after leading Kentucky State...
Man arrested on gun, drug charges after leading KSP trooper on chase
The downtown Louisville skyline on a late fall day.
FORECAST: Sunny, calm weather midweek; Watching Friday storms
Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to...
Officials: 2 barges remain settled in McAlpine Dam; crews assessing damage