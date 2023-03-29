JCPS Board votes to approve new school start time proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools Board has approved the new school start time proposal.

According to the JCPS Twitter page, the board voted to approve the start time proposed 6 to 1. Board member Linda Duncan was the only one who voted against the proposal.

The new proposal, titled “Smart Start,” was announced by JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, creating a range of nine different start times from 7:40 am to 9:40 am for K-12 students.

At the meeting, a few JCPS principals, a teacher and the Mayor of Shively gave their thoughts before the vote.

After a brief presentation, the board adopted the new start times for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board shared how they want to be able to make adjustments to this new plan as things may need changed throughout the year.

This story will be updated.

