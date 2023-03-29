JCPS taking legal action against several social media companies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is taking legal action against several social media companies, accusing them of harming students’ mental health.

The civil lawsuit targets YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

JCPS claimed excessive use of social media harms students’ mental, emotional and behavioral health.

They said the district spends time and resources combatting those problems through counseling and educational services.

“Many children are burdened by mental health challenges,” JCPS Board member James Craig said. “And young people everywhere face unprecedented learning and life struggles that are amplified by the negative impacts of increased screen time, unfiltered content and potentially addictive properties of social media.”

JCPS has asked for compensation, but they did not name a price.

