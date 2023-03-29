Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky puppy who would only eat chicken fingers makes a full recovery

WKYT News at 5:00 PM
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a special update to a heartwarming story we have been following.

A dog with a picky appetite is finally with her forever home.

PREVIOUS: Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’

Delilah, a black pitbull lab mix who, while suffering from parvo, would only eat Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, has fully recovered and celebrated with a trip to Raising Cane’s.

The Lexington humane society was caring for Delilah as she was treated for parvo. She wasn’t eating until they made a trip to Cane’s for some chicken fingers.

Cane’s shared pictures of Delilah and her new family enjoying her favorite restaurant.

Caption

