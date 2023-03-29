Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. General Assembly overrides veto of ‘anti-trans’ legislation

Kentucky’s General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill containing...
Kentucky’s General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill containing a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150, a bill containing a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The Senate voted to override the veto in a 29-8 vote, moving the override to the House on Tuesday afternoon.

In the House, the veto passed in a 76-23 vote, moving the bill to go into effect in June.

In addition to prohibiting sex change procedures and hormone treatments, the bill also prohibits school districts from using pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex and bans drag performances where children can be present.

Protesters gathered in Frankfort to oppose the veto of Senate Bill 150, claiming the bill will hurt children and could possibly increase suicide rates.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky called the veto a “shameful attack on the LGBTQ youth in Kentucky” in a statement.

“SB 150 was rushed through the legislature in a deliberately secretive process at the 11th hour,” the statement reads. “Trans Kentuckians, medical and mental health professionals, and accredited professional associations pleaded with lawmakers to listen to the experts, not harmful rhetoric based in fear and hate. Their pleas fell on deaf ears as the general assembly passed the bill in a matter of hours.”

Transgender youth will still be able to receive care until the bill takes effect, the ACLU said.

Planned Parenthood also released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the group will not stop fighting for the rights of Kentucky’s transgender community.

“This law is a stain on Kentucky,” Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPAA-KY) said. “Every elected official who voted for SB 150 is on the wrong side of history. Let me be clear: Trans people will not be erased, not today, not ever. The youth spoke today and have promised to replace you tomorrow. Believe it.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
McAlpine Locks and Dam
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
Southern Indiana man identified after being pulled from body of water

Latest News

Rescue operations paused for car driving into Ohio River
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
A winter sunset over Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: More frost tonight before a beautiful Thursday
Ryan Dell, 30, was hired March 29, 2023 as the new general manager of Racing Louisville FC.
USWNT executive hired as new Racing Louisville GM