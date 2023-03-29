Man arrested on gun, drug charges after leading KSP trooper on chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing multiple charges after leading Kentucky State Police on a chase in Louisville Metro Monday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., KSP says a trooper spotted a Dodge Charger on the Gene Snyder Freeway that had extremely dark tinted windows. When the trooper tried to stop the car, it sped off and tried to elude police. After being pursued for approximately five miles, the Charger struck a Nissan Rogue and wrecked out.

KSP took the driver, Richard E. Doneghy, 26, of Louisville, into custody.

During a search of the Charger, troopers found cash, pills and a large baggie of marijuana in plain sight. The pills were identified as hydrocodone. They also found a handgun between the drivers seat and the center console. Doneghy is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own or possess a weapon.

KSP also search a home where Doneghy was living. They found a large amount of cash, along with suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun that was found in the room of a child. Troopers said the gun was within the child’s reach.

Doneghy was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of fleeing or evading police, three counts of wanton endangerment, one of those against a police officer, criminal mischief, two counts each of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in marijuana. He is also facing several traffic charges.

Bond for Doneghy was set at $25,000 cash. He was scheduled to be arraigned this morning at the LMDC courtroom.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.