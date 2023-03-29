Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Memorial for Vietnam veterans held in Frankfort

Memorial for Vietnam veterans held in Frankfort
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nation recognized National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day on Wednesday. This is also the 50th anniversary of the last combat troops to leave South Vietnam.

More than 1,100 Kentuckians died in the war. Wednesday afternoon, local civic leaders in Frankfort held a ceremony in their memory.

Edna Taylor organized the event at Frankfort’s Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“It is an honor for me to be able to put on something in remembrance of them,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s brother Billy Ray Parker was killed in Vietnam. It has been 53 years since his death, and Taylor continues to keep his memory alive.

“This is the only way that I could find closure to honor him and all the veterans that didn’t get to have the special day,” Taylor said.

The memorial honors the 1,109 Kentuckians who were killed in the war.

Many veterans who made it home were not treated as heroes.

“They got spit on. They got abused, and, you know, this is a way I can tell them I care,” Taylor said.

Vets had time before the event to share war stories. 50-year-old memories are still fresh.

“We need to treat them like we treated our World War 2 and Korean War veterans; continue to have days of remembrance like this and days of honor, making sure they have services and taking our time and hearing their stories,” said Kentucky Dept. of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Whitney P. Allen Jr.

If you are a Vietnam veteran or know of one and are not sure of their proper benefits, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

Kentucky Derby Festival heads to New Albany with FamFest
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
One man who played the Kentucky Lottery daily finally got his big break on Tuesday.
‘I about lost my food’: Nicholasville man wins $200K from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Awesome afternoon that will get replaced soon with stormy weather
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky