Officials: 3 barges remain settled in McAlpine Dam; crews assessing damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three barges that broke loose from a vessel on Tuesday morning remain settled in the lower McAlpine Dam structure as of Wednesday, officials confirm.

Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to assess damage and assist with the removal of the three barges.

On Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., barges broke loose from a vessel with several becoming stuck within the dam.

The river waterway since reopened to river traffic around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through the use of local vessel traffic services.

Officials said the cargo carried within the barges include corn and methanol. While methanol evaporates when exposed to air and quickly dissolves in water, it can be harmful if ingested or inhaled in large quantities.

One of the cargo holds contained around 1,400 tons of methanol.

Louisville EMS said more than 80 air quality samples have been taken so far with no evidence of any hazards that pose a health risk.

Louisville Water also released a statement on Tuesday evening stating the incident did not have an impact on the city’s water intake or quality.

Teams will remain in place and continue testing until the situation is resolved.

Groups currently assisting with cleanup include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville Metro Emergency Management Agency, Kentucky Emergency Management, Toxicology Consulting and Environmental Health and other salvage and recovery experts.

