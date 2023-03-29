Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials: 3 barges remain settled in McAlpine Dam; crews assessing damage

Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to...
Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to assess damage and assist with the removal of the three barges.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three barges that broke loose from a vessel on Tuesday morning remain settled in the lower McAlpine Dam structure as of Wednesday, officials confirm.

Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to assess damage and assist with the removal of the three barges.

On Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., barges broke loose from a vessel with several becoming stuck within the dam.

The river waterway since reopened to river traffic around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through the use of local vessel traffic services.

Officials said the cargo carried within the barges include corn and methanol. While methanol evaporates when exposed to air and quickly dissolves in water, it can be harmful if ingested or inhaled in large quantities.

One of the cargo holds contained around 1,400 tons of methanol.

Louisville EMS said more than 80 air quality samples have been taken so far with no evidence of any hazards that pose a health risk.

Louisville Water also released a statement on Tuesday evening stating the incident did not have an impact on the city’s water intake or quality.

Teams will remain in place and continue testing until the situation is resolved.

Groups currently assisting with cleanup include the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville Metro Emergency Management Agency, Kentucky Emergency Management, Toxicology Consulting and Environmental Health and other salvage and recovery experts.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
McAlpine Locks and Dam
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
Southern Indiana man identified after being pulled from body of water

Latest News

A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Communities in Jefferson County were able to provide comments and concerns on a project looking...
Preston Corridor Plan to decrease severe crashes seeks public review
The Okolona Fire Protection District was dispatched to the Roosters location on Preston Highway...
Preston Hwy Roosters reopens after fire damages restaurant