Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Paducah couple wanted after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine

Police in Paducah are trying to track down a couple after their two-year-old tests positive for illegal drugs
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are searching for a couple after their two-year-old daughter reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

According to police, 27-year-olds Chrishell Burns and Jakyron Burnside brought their daughter to a local emergency room on Sunday, March 19.

Police said the toddler was lethargic, going in and out of consciousness, having trouble breathing and tested positive for cocaine.

The toddler regained consciousness after she was given Narcan.

She was then flown to an out-of-state-hospital for more treatment.

Both parents were interviewed at the hospital the next day.

Police said they denied using illegal drugs.

Officers searched their home, on Jarrett Street in Paducah, and reported finding 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic bag, a container that field-tested positive for meth and a small amount of marijuana in a kitchen drawer.

The 2-year-old and her three siblings have been removed from the home and placed in the care of Social Services.

Burns and Burnside have both been charged with second-degree criminal abuse, and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Police said additional charges are possible.

At this time, Burns and Burnside are not in custody.

Police said they have been unable to locate them.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Burns and Burnside is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

The shooting happened in Lafayette at the Romney Meadows apartment complex around 3 p.m. on...
Indiana 16-month-old shot, killed by 5-year-old sibling, police say
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Awesome afternoon that will get replaced soon with stormy weather
I-65, Gene Snyder Freeway overnight lane closures scheduled during first week of April
Health officials warn that Kentucky’s rate of child abuse victims continues to outpace the...
Ky. outpaces national average for child abuse victim rate, health officials warn