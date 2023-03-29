Paducah couple wanted after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are searching for a couple after their two-year-old daughter reportedly tested positive for cocaine.

According to police, 27-year-olds Chrishell Burns and Jakyron Burnside brought their daughter to a local emergency room on Sunday, March 19.

Police said the toddler was lethargic, going in and out of consciousness, having trouble breathing and tested positive for cocaine.

The toddler regained consciousness after she was given Narcan.

She was then flown to an out-of-state-hospital for more treatment.

Both parents were interviewed at the hospital the next day.

Police said they denied using illegal drugs.

Officers searched their home, on Jarrett Street in Paducah, and reported finding 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic bag, a container that field-tested positive for meth and a small amount of marijuana in a kitchen drawer.

The 2-year-old and her three siblings have been removed from the home and placed in the care of Social Services.

Burns and Burnside have both been charged with second-degree criminal abuse, and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Police said additional charges are possible.

At this time, Burns and Burnside are not in custody.

Police said they have been unable to locate them.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Burns and Burnside is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.