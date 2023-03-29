Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Pikeville woman stabs mother, flees, leaving children behind

Katie Hurley was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed her mother.
Katie Hurley was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed her mother.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A conversation about cleaning and child custody ended in a stabbing Tuesday night.

Pikeville Police responded to a call at the Scholar House around 5 p.m., when Heather Hinkle told officers she had been stabbed by her daughter, Katie Hurley.

“I found Heather Hinkle standing in the living room, bleeding profusely from her left arm. Hinkle had a towel in her hand and I instructed her to apply direct pressure to the wound,” officer Chad Branham noted in the arrest citation.” I observed two small children sitting on the couch adjacent to where she was standing, one with blood all over her.”

Branham noted that he immediately made sure the blood was not coming from the child before checking the house to find that- as Hinkle stated- Hurley had left the apartment. He took down the make and model of her vehicle and a search began.

“Commissioner Phillip Reed located the vehicle on Hambley Boulevard once all PD had left the scene in an attempt to locate her,” Branham wrote in his citation. “The vehicle drove by the police department and began to pull back into the parking lot of [the Scholar House apartments] where we conducted a traffic stop.”

According to the citation, Hurley and Hinkle were arguing about cleaning the apartment, as well as a custody situation with the children who were in the home, when things escalated. Hinkle was in the kids’ bedroom when Hurley came in with a meat cleaver, “swung it at her and hacked her in the arm with it.” Hurley is then said to have taken her keys, before leaving the kids and her mother in the house “without trying to assist in any way.”

Hurley was taken to the Pike County Detention Center, charged with second degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Toni Fisher was sentenced to 22 years and one day in prison in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Woman sentenced to prison for inmate overdoses after trafficking fentanyl
By sharing the photos, Dawn Martin wants to tell the story of the victims in this case,...
Woman uncovers never-before-seen photos of Murdaugh family after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Awesome afternoon that will get replaced soon with stormy weather
I-65, Gene Snyder Freeway overnight lane closures scheduled during first week of April
Health officials warn that Kentucky’s rate of child abuse victims continues to outpace the...
Ky. outpaces national average for child abuse victim rate, health officials warn
Kentucky Derby Festival heads to New Albany with FamFest