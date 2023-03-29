Preston Corridor Plan to decrease severe crashes seeks public review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City officials have worked to develop a plan to decrease severe and deadly crashes along South Preston Street and Preston Highway in Louisville.

The Preston Corridor Plan has been in development since 2021 by Louisville Metro’s Office of Advanced Planning, creating a long-range plan to improve transportation options and perform infrastructure updates.

On Wednesday, city planners said the public can review the plan on the project’s website and complete a survey to submit feedback.

The Preston Corridor Plan covers 11 miles of South Preston Street and Preston Highway between downtown Louisville and the Jefferson County line. The plan seeks to make the roadway a destination site by prioritizing people-first transportation and land use.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the plan shows the city’s commitment to keeping neighborhoods safe.

“Our streets and roads are one of the foundations of a successful city,” Greenberg said in a release. “By working together, we can make meaningful changes that increase safety, improve our neighborhoods, lift our communities, and support local businesses.”

According to the release, since the planning process has begun, there have been 13 people killed and 33 serious injuries along Preston Highway.

The Office of Advanced Planning said with the pressing need for safety improvements, the team will continue to pursue opportunities to make incremental changes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it will begin its own planning process for Preston Highway between I-264 and I-265 in mid to late 2023.

