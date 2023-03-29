Contact Troubleshooters
Preston Hwy Roosters reopens after fire damages restaurant

The Okolona Fire Protection District was dispatched to the Roosters location on Preston Highway...
The Okolona Fire Protection District was dispatched to the Roosters location on Preston Highway in Louisville on March 17, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A restaurant in the Okolona neighborhood has reopened after a devastating fire two weeks ago.

Roosters, located at 7405 Preston Highway, announced its reopening on Monday through a social media post.

“A big shout out to all of the good people who worked so hard to help us get to this point,” the post reads. “Our staff is excited to welcome back all of our wonderful guests.”

The restaurant caught fire on the morning of March 17, where Okolona Fire Protection District confirmed the building had been significantly damaged and the ceiling had burned down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

