Preston Hwy Roosters reopens after fire damages restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A restaurant in the Okolona neighborhood has reopened after a devastating fire two weeks ago.

Roosters, located at 7405 Preston Highway, announced its reopening on Monday through a social media post.

“A big shout out to all of the good people who worked so hard to help us get to this point,” the post reads. “Our staff is excited to welcome back all of our wonderful guests.”

The restaurant caught fire on the morning of March 17, where Okolona Fire Protection District confirmed the building had been significantly damaged and the ceiling had burned down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.