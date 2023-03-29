Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor in Jefferson County for Kitchen Table Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Republican candidate for Kentucky Governor Kelly Craft was in Jefferson County on Wednesday as a part of her Kitchen Table Tour across the Commonwealth.

The tour has been running since September.

Craft believes the kitchen table is where all life’s issues happen and she said there is no better place to listen to people than there.

She is meeting as many Kentuckians as she can in order to build her policies for her campaign.

“I’m meeting as many Kentuckians as I can, because when you listen, that’s how you develop your policies,” Craft said. “And until I really listen intently, I can’t ask the right questions in order to understand what your needs are. People just want to be heard. They want to know that you hear them, and let me tell you, people are very smart. They know if you haven’t listened, because of the question you ask them back.”

Craft is one of ten Republicans hoping to secure the nomination for Governor in May’s primary election.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.