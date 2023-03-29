Rescue operations paused for car driving into Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search and rescue operation on the Ohio River is on pause after a car drove into the water at the Shawnee Boat Ramp Wednesday morning.

The Louisville Fire Department got the call just before 9 a.m.

A witness reported seeing a black car drive into the Ohio. The witness said the driver never tried to get out of the car.

The Coast Guard, LMPD’s Air Unit and the River Unit all made an attempt to locate the driver, but the pooling and current on the Ohio were too dangerous to continue.

The search is expected to continue once conditions improve.

