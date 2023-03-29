Contact Troubleshooters
Richmond pawn shop damaged in suspected robbery

Damage to Richmond pawn shop.
Damage to Richmond pawn shop.(wkyt news staff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Owners of Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn in Richmond say someone broke into their store early this morning.

The owners say someone backed their truck into the front of the store around 2:30 a.m.

The owners told us the suspect stole a guitar, a rifle, and some candy before driving off.

The owners report heavy damage which could cost up to $40,000 to repair.

We do not know if police have identified a suspect.

Suspect in pawn shop burglary.
Suspect in pawn shop burglary.(wkyt news staff)

We will update this story once we learn more information.

