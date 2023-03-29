Contact Troubleshooters
Seneca principal addresses gun scare, fight on bus shared with Seneca students

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seneca’s principal, Michael Guy, wrote a letter to inform families about a gun scare and a fight on a bus that students from Seneca ride.

The school received a tip on Wednesday afternoon that a student might have had a gun with them at school.

JCPS Police and the Louisville Metro Police Department were immediately contacted and the buildings security level was increased, Guy said.

Police arrived quickly and found that the student did not have a weapon.

Later in the day, another unrelated incident happened involving a student who shares a bus with Seneca High School students, Guy said. The student began acting out and attacked of the bus drivers during dismissal.

In-school security, JCPS Police and an LMPD officer eventually able to restrain the student. The student was then taken into custody by LMPD.

“We know situations like these cause great concern for our students, staff, families and community,” Guy said. “We want to assure you that we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our students and staff.”

Guy said no Seneca students were involved in the incident.

This is the second fight involving a JCPS bus driver within the last seven days. On Tuesday, WAVE News reported a fight involving six students and a bus driver on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

