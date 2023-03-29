Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident

A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest...
A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest warrant ending early Wednesday morning.(Hawaii News Now)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest warrant ending early Wednesday morning.

According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, detectives attempted to serve the warrant for Michael Simpson around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Stevens Drive.

Detectives spoke with Simpson at the door of the home, but then immediately shut the door and refused to leave.

After multiple attempts to get Simpson to exit the building with no response, St. Matthews Police Department’s SWAT team was called to the scene to assist.

St. Matthews Police were able to communicate with Simpson, but he continued to remain inside the home.

Police said after several measures to persuade Simpson out of the house peacefully, he walked out the front door and was taken into custody around 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, including Simpson, according to Shepherdsville Police.

Shepherdsville PD was also assisted by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Hillview Police Department, Shepherdsville Fire, Bullitt County EMS, Bullitt County Detention Center, Kentucky State Police and Bullitt County Animal Control.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One driver, later identified as Conner Frank, was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Street racing crackdown impounds several cars
JCPS did not comment on the status of the bus driver.
Multiple students disciplined after fighting JCPS school bus driver
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to South 28th Street and West...
15-year-old shot, killed outside Taco Bell on West Broadway identified
McAlpine Locks and Dam
Barges break free from tug, 1 loaded with methanol lodged on McAlpine Dam
Southern Indiana man identified after being pulled from body of water

Latest News

Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to...
Officials: 3 barges remain settled in McAlpine Dam; crews assessing damage
Louisville’s free outdoor concert series at Waterfront Park returns for its 21st season this...
Waterfront Wednesday reveals lineup for 21st season
Communities in Jefferson County were able to provide comments and concerns on a project looking...
Preston Corridor Plan to decrease severe crashes seeks public review
The Okolona Fire Protection District was dispatched to the Roosters location on Preston Highway...
Preston Hwy Roosters reopens after fire damages restaurant