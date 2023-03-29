Shepherdsville man arrested following hours-long SWAT incident

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man has been arrested during an hours-long attempt to serve a felony arrest warrant ending early Wednesday morning.

According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, detectives attempted to serve the warrant for Michael Simpson around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Stevens Drive.

Detectives spoke with Simpson at the door of the home, but then immediately shut the door and refused to leave.

After multiple attempts to get Simpson to exit the building with no response, St. Matthews Police Department’s SWAT team was called to the scene to assist.

St. Matthews Police were able to communicate with Simpson, but he continued to remain inside the home.

Police said after several measures to persuade Simpson out of the house peacefully, he walked out the front door and was taken into custody around 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, including Simpson, according to Shepherdsville Police.

Shepherdsville PD was also assisted by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Hillview Police Department, Shepherdsville Fire, Bullitt County EMS, Bullitt County Detention Center, Kentucky State Police and Bullitt County Animal Control.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.